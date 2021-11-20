NYSSA

Local families will have a bounty of food as Thanksgiving approaches, thanks to the efforts of local Scouts. Correspondent Susan Barton reports their Nyssa food drive was a big success.

Nyssa Scouts Callum Myers, Rauiri Bunn, Owen Myers, Kaylee Briner and Sofia Bunn with the food collected during the Scouting for food drive. Not pictured are the adults who assisted with the food drive. (Submitted photo)

Nyssa Scouts were at M&W Markets in Nyssa last weekend collecting food for the Nyssa Community Food Pantry.

The community responded well with 351 pounds of food and $399 donated! Thank you to the Scouts, leaders and parent volunteers for holding this food drive.

Pantry Manager Kathy Oliver stated, “COVID has really changed the food distribution process. We are so thankful for our local donors who donate the things families need. Thank you, Nyssa!”

• Adrian Lions are holding their 3rd annual fundraiser drawing with a $300 food voucher the grand prize. The Lions have partnered with M&W Markets to offer the $300 voucher, a $200 voucher and the club has purchased a $100 gas card as the third prize.

Tickets can be purchased at Owyhee Corner Store, Don’s Lumber and the Mirage in Adrian. Lions Club members will be at M&W in Nyssa on Saturdays until Dec. 18 when the drawing will be held. Support the Adrian Lions by purchasing tickets.

To have your Nyssa news and information in this column, contact Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected]

Note: Due to an editing error, a photo caption in last week’s Nyssa News credited the wrong group with recent ribbon-cuttings. The City of Nyssa has been hosting these events to welcome new businesses. We apologize for the error.

EXCELLENCE IN JOURNALISM - Available for $5 a month. Subscribe to the digital service of the Enterprise and get the very best in local journalism. We report with care, attention to accuracy, and an unwavering devotion to fairness. Get the kind of news you’ve been looking for - day in and day out from the Enterprise.