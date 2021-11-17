TA Huntington
- Gas Station is looking for cooks, cashiers, and porters.
Starting pay is $13/hr.
Deep Singh
360-567-9077
Wildland Fire Program Lead Responsible for development of TVCC’s Wildland Fire educational program. Full-time with excellent benefits.
For complete details, please visit us at www.tvcc.cc/hr/jobs.cfm. TVCC is EOEE.
Vale Elementary
School Secretary
Vale School District #84 is inviting qualified individuals to apply for a full-time, 12-month Vale Elementary School Secretary position. This position offers benefits and is PERS eligible.
A Classified Application may be obtained at https://www.valesd.org/employment-advertisements. Application materials must be submitted to the District Office at 403 E Street West, Vale, Oregon or via email to [email protected] Compensation is based on negotiated agreement.
New employees are required to pass a drug test, complete fingerprinting for a criminal record check, and provide proof of being fully-vaccinated for COVID-19 or have a District approved religious or medical exception.
Application deadline: 4:00 p.m. on November 29, 2021.
Vale School District #84 is an equal opportunity employer.
In Home Care
Background check, application through DHS, cooking required. $15.75 per hour
Ontario- Fulltime
Call
541-239-8621
more information