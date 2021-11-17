PUBLIC NOTICES

Estate of MARIANNE KINGSTON, Notice of Sale, Idaho Power Company Project

Christine D. Mosier-Crysler, OSBN 202437

280 A Street East, P.O. Box 220

Vale, Oregon 97918

(541) 473-3141 Business

(541) 473-2651 Facsimile

[email protected]

IN THE COUNTY COURT FOR THE STATE OF OREGON

FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR

In the Matter of the Estate of MARIANNE KINGSTON, Deceased. CASE NO.: 6224

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jocelyn Thompson has been appointed Personal Representative. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the Personal Representative at P.O. Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or the claims may be barred.

All persons who rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the lawyer for the Personal Representative, Christine D. Mosier-Crysler, P.O. Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918.

DATED and first published on November 17, 2021.

Respectfully,

Christine D. Mosier-Crysler, OSBN 202437

Attorney for Personal Representative

Publish Dates: November 17 & 24, 2021 and December 1, 2021

TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE TS No.: 095722-OR Loan No.: ******541F Reference is made to that certain trust deed (the “Deed of Trust”) executed by AMANDA L. THOMPSON, A MARRIED WOMAN, as Grantor, to NORTHWEST TRUSTEE SERVICE, INC., as Trustee, in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS DESIGNATED NOMINEE FOR GUILD MORTGAGE COMPANY, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION, BENEFICIARY OF THE SECURITY INSTRUMENT, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, as Beneficiary, dated 1/31/2017, recorded 1/31/2017, as Instrument No. 2017-0289, in the Official Records of Malheur County, Oregon, which covers the following described real property situated in Malheur County, Oregon: LAND IN RIVERSIDE ADDITION, CITY OF ONTARIO, MALHEUR COUNTY, OREGON, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF, AS FOLLOWS: IN BLOCK 8: LOT(S) 15, 16, AND 17. APN: 1641 / 18S47E03BC12900 Commonly known as: 620 NW 1ST STREET ONTARIO, OR 97914 The current beneficiary is: GUILD MORTGAGE COMPANY LLC Both the beneficiary and the trustee have elected to sell the above-described real property to satisfy the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust and notice has been recorded pursuant to ORS 86.752(3). The default for which the foreclosure is made is the grantor’s failure to pay when due, the following sums:

Delinquent Payments:

Dates: No. Amount Total:

01/01/20 thru 12/01/20 12 $577.52 $6,930.24

01/01/21 thru 10/01/21 10 $574.30 $5,743.00

Late Charges: 0

Beneficiary Advances: $4,217.72

Total Required to Reinstate: $16,890.96

TOTAL REQUIRED TO PAYOFF: $85,607.73

By reason of the default, the beneficiary has declared all obligations secured by the Deed of Trust immediately due and payable, including: the principal sum of $72,451.24 together with interest thereon at the rate of 4.625 % per annum, from 12/1/2019 until paid, plus all accrued late charges, and all trustee’s fees, foreclosure costs, and any sums advanced by the beneficiary pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Deed of Trust Whereof, notice hereby is given that the undersigned trustee, CLEAR RECON CORP, whose address is 111 SW Columbia Street #950, Portland, OR 97201, will on 2/24/2022, at the hour of 11:00 AM, standard time, as established by ORS 187.110, AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE MALHEUR COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 251 “B” STREET WEST, VALE, OR 97918, sell at public auction to the highest bidder in the form of cash equivalent (certified funds or cashier’s check) the interest in the above-described real property which the grantor had or had power to convey at the time it executed the Deed of Trust, together with any interest which the grantor or his successors in interest acquired after the execution of the Deed of Trust, to satisfy the foregoing obligations thereby secured and the costs and expenses of sale, including a reasonable charge by the trustee. Notice is further given that any person named in ORS 86.778 has the right to have the foreclosure proceeding dismissed and the Deed of Trust reinstated by payment to the beneficiary of the entire amount then due (other than the portion of principal that would not then be due had no default occurred), together with the costs, trustee’s and attorneys’ fees, and curing any other default complained of in the Notice of Default by tendering the performance required under the Deed of Trust at any time not later than five days before the date last set for sale. Without limiting the trustee’s disclaimer of representations or warranties, Oregon law requires the trustee to state in this notice that some residential property sold at a trustee’s sale may have been used in manufacturing methamphetamines, the chemical components of which are known to be toxic. Prospective purchasers of residential property should be aware of this potential danger before deciding to place a bid for this property at the trustee’s sale. In construing this notice, the masculine gender includes the feminine and the neuter, the singular includes plural, the word “grantor” includes any successor in interest to the grantor as well as any other persons owing an obligation, the performance of which is secured by the Deed of Trust, the words “trustee” and ‘beneficiary” include their respective successors in interest, if any. Dated: 10/12/2021 CLEAR RECON CORP 1050 SW 6th Avenue, Suite 1100 Portland, OR 97204 Phone: 858-750-7777 866-931-0036 Hamsa Uchi, Authorized Signatory of Trustee

Publish Date: November 3, 10, 17, and 24, 2021

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

FEDERAL ENERGY REGULATORY COMMISSION

Idaho Power Company Project No. 1971-134

NOTICE OF APPLICATION ACCEPTED FOR FILING AND SOLICITING COMMENTS, MOTIONS TO INTERVENE, AND PROTESTS

(November 4, 2021)

Take notice that the following hydroelectric application has been filed with the Commission and is available for public inspection:

a. Application Type: Amendment of License

b. Project No: P-1971-134

c. Date Filed: October 8, 2021

d. Applicant: Idaho Power Company (licensee)

e. Name of Project: Hells Canyon Hydroelectric Project

f. Location: The project is located on the Snake River in Adams and Washington counties, Idaho and in Wallowa, Malheur, and Baker counties, Oregon. The project occupies federal lands administered by the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management (Payette and Wallowa Whitman National Forests and Hells Canyon National Recreational Area.)

g. Filed Pursuant to: Federal Power Act, 16 USC 791a - 825r

h. Applicant Contact: Mr. David Zayas, FERC Hydropower Coordinator, Idaho Power Company, 1221 W. Idaho Street, P.O. Box 70 Boise, ID 83702, (208) 388-2915, [email protected]

i. FERC Contact: Jennifer Polardino, (202) 502-6437, [email protected]

j. Deadline for filing comments, motions to intervene, and protests: December 6, 2021.

The Commission strongly encourages electronic filing. Please file comments, motions to intervene, and protests using the Commission’s eFiling system at http://www.ferc.gov/docs-filing/efiling.asp. Commenters can submit brief comments up to 6,000 characters, without prior registration, using the eComment system at http://www.ferc.gov/docs-filing/ecomment.asp. You must include your name and contact information at the end of your comments. For assistance, please contact FERC Online Support at [email protected], (866) 208-3676 (toll free), or (202) 502-8659 (TTY). In lieu of electronic filing, you may submit a paper copy. Submissions sent via the U.S. Postal Service must be addressed to: Kimberly D. Bose, Secretary, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, 888 First Street NE, Room 1A, Washington, DC 20426. Submissions sent via any other carrier must be addressed to: Kimberly D. Bose, Secretary, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, 12225 Wilkins Avenue, Rockville, Maryland 20852. The first page of any filing should include the docket number P-1971-134. Comments emailed to Commission staff are not considered part of the Commission record.

The Commission’s Rules of Practice and Procedure require all intervenors filing documents with the Commission to serve a copy of that document on each person whose name appears on the official service list for the project. Further, if an intervenor files comments or documents with the Commission relating to the merits of an issue that may affect the responsibilities of a particular resource agency, they must also serve a copy of the document on that resource agency.

k. Description of Request: In response to the Commission’s March 29, 2021 letter, the licensee proposes to add the Oxbow Fish Hatchery as a project feature to the existing license for the Hells Canyon Project. However, the licensee explained that the existing hatchery building has become increasingly difficult to maintain and/or repair, due in part to its age. The hatchery building also does not meet modern industry safety standards. As such, the licensee additionally requests to amend the project license to demolish the existing hatchery structures and construct a new and modern Oxbow Fish Hatchery in the same location. The licensee does not propose to modify hatchery operations or larger project operations.

l. Location of the Application: This filing may be viewed on the Commission’s website at http://www.ferc.gov using the “eLibrary” link. Enter the docket number excluding the last three digits in the docket number field to access the document. You may also register online at http://www.ferc.gov/docs-filing/esubscription.asp to be notified via email of new filings and issuances related to this or other pending projects. For assistance, call 1-866-208-3676 or e-mail [email protected], for TTY, call (202) 502-8659. Agencies may obtain copies of the application directly from the applicant.

m. Individuals desiring to be included on the Commission’s mailing list should so indicate by writing to the Secretary of the Commission.

n. Comments, Protests, or Motions to Intervene: Anyone may submit comments, a protest, or a motion to intervene in accordance with the requirements of Rules of Practice and Procedure, 18 C.F.R. 385.210, .211, .214, respectively. In determining the appropriate action to take, the Commission will consider all protests or other comments filed, but only those who file a motion to intervene in accordance with the Commission’s Rules may become a party to the proceeding. Any comments, protests, or motions to intervene must be received on or before the specified comment date for the particular application.

o. Filing and Service of Documents: Any filing must (1) bear in all capital letters the title “COMMENTS”, “PROTEST”, or “MOTION TO INTERVENE” as applicable; (2) set forth in the heading the name of the applicant and the project number of the application to which the filing responds; (3) furnish the name, address, and telephone number of the person commenting, protesting or intervening; and (4) otherwise comply with the requirements of 18 C.F.R. 385.2001 through 385.2005. All comments, motions to intervene, or protests must set forth their evidentiary basis. Any filing made by an intervenor must be accompanied by proof of service on all persons listed in the service list prepared by the Commission in this proceeding, in accordance with 18 C.F.R. 385.2010.

Kimberly D. Bose,

Secretary.

Publish Date: November 17, 2021