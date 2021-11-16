MALHUER COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

The Vikings slowed the vaunted Rainier running game and scored two touchdowns in the first half to help seal the playoff victory. Now, the Vikings will travel to Bend to face South Umpqua Saturday.

Vale's Owen Crane (88) delivers a blow to a Rainier player during their quarterfinal 3A football game Saturday in Kelso, Wash. (ANGIE ALDRED/Special to the Enterprise)

KELSO, Washington - Rainier boasted a yard-crushing ground game but the Vale defense bent but did not break and held the Columbians to 132 yards of offensive for the quarterfinal 3A playoff game on Saturday, Nov. 13.

Tanner Steele scored two touchdowns for the Vikings and the Vale defense capped the win with an epic goalline stand in the second half.

Vale moves to play South Umpqua Saturday in Bend at 10 a.m. Pacific at Caldera High School.

The Vale defense proved to be the key element in a 14-6 victory over Rainier Saturday. (ANGIE ALDRED/Special to the Enterprise)

Vale's John Wolfe grabs on to Rainier's Kenney Tripp (4) during their quarterfinal contest Saturday. (ANGIE ALDRED/Special to the Enterprise)

Vale quarterback Tanner Steele looks for an opening Saturday against Rainier. (ANGIE ALDRED/Special to the Enterprise)

Vale's Nathan Kimball runs through an opening in the Rainier line Saturday in Kelso, Wash. (ANGIE ALDRED/Special to the Enterprise)

Viking quarterback Tanner Steele scampers away from Rainer's Hayden Murphy during their 3A quarterfinal game Saturday. (ANGIE ALDRED/Special to the Enterprise)

Vale's Colt Cummings reaches out to tackle a Rainier player Saturday. (ANGIE ALDRED/Special to the Enterprise)

Vale's Eli Aldred (29) raises his arms in a touchdown signal after teammate Tanner Steele dives for the touchdown Saturday against Rainier. (ANGIE ALDRED/Special to the Enterprise)

