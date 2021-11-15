MALHEUR COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

The Adrian Lopes piled touchdown upon touchdown on Saturday, Nov. 13, to beat the Dufur Rangers 88-6 in state playoff action.

Adrian's Conley Martin turns upfield against Dufur in state quarterfinal action on Saturday, Nov. 13. The Lopes won 88-6. (ANGIE SILONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

ADRIAN - The Adrian Antelopes continued their dominating play in state 1A playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 13, in a home game against the Dufur Rangers. Adrian won 88-6 and now heads to Bend on Saturday, Nov. 20, for semifinal play.

The Lopes will face Lost River, ranked fourth with a 10-1 record. Lost River, in the Southern Cascade League, beat Waldport 63-34 to advance.

Adrian's Jace Bateman eludes a Ranger tackler in state quarterfinal action on Saturday, Nov. 13. The Lopes won 88-6. (ANGIE SILONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Adrian's Robert Garza eludes a Ranger tackler in state quarterfinal action on Saturday, Nov. 13. The Lopes won 88-6. (ANGIE SILONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

The scoreboard reflects the toll Adrian took on Dufur early as Riley Griffin heads for the end zone in state quarterfinal action on Saturday, Nov. 13. The Lopes won 88-6. (ANGIE SILONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Adrian outran the Rangers the entire game in state quarterfinal action on Saturday, Nov. 13. The Lopes won 88-6. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Adrian's Jace Martin turns upfield against Dufur in state quarterfinal action on Saturday, Nov. 13. The Lopes won 88-6. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Adrian's Conley Martin turns upfield against Dufur in state quarterfinal action on Saturday, Nov. 13. The Lopes won 88-6. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Adrian defenders run down a Ranger runner in state quarterfinal action on Saturday, Nov. 13. The Lopes won 88-6. (ANGIE SILONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Adrian defenders stack up a Dufur runner in state quarterfinal action on Saturday, Nov. 13. The Lopes won 88-6. (ANGIE SILONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Adrian's Gavin Bayes goes for the catch against Dufur in state quarterfinal action on Saturday, Nov. 13. The Lopes won 88-6. (ANGIE SILONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Adrian's Carter Bayes goes for the catch against Dufur in state quarterfinal action on Saturday, Nov. 13. The Lopes won 88-6. (ANGIE SILONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Adrian's Jace Martin eludes a Dufur defender in state quarterfinal action on Saturday, Nov. 13. The Lopes won 88-6. (ANGIE SILONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Adrian defenders stack up a Ranger ball carrier in state quarterfinal action on Saturday, Nov. 13. The Lopes won 88-6. (ERIC ELLIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Adrian's Conley Martin outruns the the Ranger defense in state quarterfinal action on Saturday, Nov. 13. The Lopes won 88-6. (ERIC ELLIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Adrian overwhelmed the Ranger defense in state quarterfinal action on Saturday, Nov. 13. The Lopes won 88-6. (ERIC ELLIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Adrian's Preston Hutchings moves against the Ranger punter in state quarterfinal action on Saturday, Nov. 13. The Lopes won 88-6. (ANGIE SILONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

The Adrian High School band took advantage of good weather to entertain the home crowd at the state football playoff game on Saturday, Nov. 13. The Lopes won 88-6. (ANGIE SILONIS/Special to the Enterprise)