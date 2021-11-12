MALHEUR COUNTY COMMUNITY

Four Rivers Community School contributed to an ambitious city blueprint to upgrade the courts at Beck-Kiwanis Park.

Four Rivers Community School united with the city of Ontario to renovate the tennis court complex at Beck-Kiwanis Park. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL).

ONTARIO – A little over two years ago the city and Four Rivers Community School faced two different problems that proved to have simple solutions through a unique cooperative effort.

The city needed to renovate the deteriorating tennis courts at Beck-Kiwanis Park.

Four Rivers wanted a home court for its high school and middle school tennis teams.

“Our courts were in such bad condition,” said Adam Brown, Ontario city manager. “They volunteered to chip in.”

That resulted in a $209,000 project to renovate the tennis courts. The project was completed in October and the courts are open, said Brown.

Brown said the city used marijuana tax revenues to put $164,000 towards the project while Four Rivers provided $45,000.

Finding a contractor proved difficult, he said.

“We put it out for bid in August 2019 and didn’t get any response,” said Brown.

Brown said eventually the city was able to attract a Meridian firm, Cascade Famous Fence and Tennis Courts, to upgrade the four tennis courts at the park.

Chelle Robins, Four Rivers superintendent, said the school approached the city in the fall of 2019 about the project.

“Originally, Four Rivers used the two city courts near the aquatic center but that was not enough space to accommodate the growing enthusiasm for our tennis program,” said Robins.

The school then used the courts at Treasure Valley Community College.

“However, there was still a need for more courts to accommodate our tennis players and the ability to host matches. That led us to Beck-Kiwanis Park where there four courts, fully fenced and lighting,” said Robins.

“This partnership with the city of Ontario gave us the opportunity to have more home court space and an improved community recreation space,” said Robins.

Robins said the project was a win-win for the community.

“Whenever you can share costs and have increased access for the community, it’s a win for everyone,” said Robins.

Brown said improvements to the tennis courts is “one of our strategic priorities to make sure people have things to do in the community.”

“So, it adds to the quality of life,” said Brown.

News tip? Contact reporter Pat Caldwell at [email protected]

EXCELLENCE IN JOURNALISM - Available for $5 a month. Subscribe to the digital service of the Enterprise and get the very best in local journalism. We report with care, attention to accuracy, and an unwavering devotion to fairness. Get the kind of news you’ve been looking for - day in and day out from the Enterprise.