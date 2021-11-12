MALHEUR COUNTY EVENTS

Here's a look at some of the special events coming up in local communities, plus meetings on tap for the coming week.

EVENTS

Moonlight Madness on tap

Vale merchants are planning open houses, drawings, refreshments, sales and more for Moonlight Madness on Friday, Nov. 19. The event is an annual shopping and social kickoff to the holiday season.

Frosty Fest is Nov. 19

The annual Frosty Fest will turn Oregon Street in downtown Ontario into a winter wonderland on Friday, Nov. 19, from 12 noon to 8:30 p.m. There will be vendors, food trucks, carolers and visits from Santa and Frosty the Snowman. Also on the schedule: horse and buggy rides from 4 to 8:30 p.m.

Vendors sought for holiday sale

The Vale Farmers & Crafters Association has put out a call for vendors as its Christmas Market returns this season.

The market is set for Friday through Sunday, Dec. 17-19 at the Vale Senior Center.

Vendors can call 541-881-6089 for more information and to sign up.

Hours for the event will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 17, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 18, and 12-4 p.m. Dec. 19.

Crafty classes on tap in Vale

Exzacht Sewing in Vale is offering sewing and craft sessions and classes several evenings this month, including quilted placemat session Nov. 15 and an Advent calendar session the afternoon of Nov. 20.

There also will be a time to wrap up unfinished projects from 5-9 p.m. during Midnight Madness on Nov. 19.

Contact Cathy at 541-216-1839 to reserve a spot or get information on personalized lessons.

MEETINGS

Tuesday, Nov. 16

• Pioneer Nursing Home Health District board meeting, 3 p.m., at the Vale Senior Center.

Wednesday, Nov. 17

• Malheur County Court, 9 a.m., County Courthouse, Vale.