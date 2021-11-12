MALHEUR COUNTY SCHOOLS

Julianna Castro-Cisneros thinks vintage is the way to celebrate this Christmas, and an essay along those lines won the Winter Wonderland Parade theme contest for the Dec. 4 event in Ontario.

Julianna Castro-Cisneros, a sixth-grader at May Roberts Elementary School in Ontario, stands with her teacher, Sarah Dunbar, and holds her winning essay for the Ontario Area of Chamber. Her essay proposing the theme for the Winter Wonderland Parade was the winner, netting her a prize and a ride in the parade as the junior grand marshal. The parade will be Saturday, Dec. 4. Following is her essay. (Submitted photo)

VINTAGE CHRISTMAS

The theme of this parade should be Vintage Christmas. It should be Vintage Christmas because people could dress up like vintage characters from a movie or even a Santa. Or they can just dress in a vintage way. It would be really fun and cool.

It could also be a fun theme because people could bring vintage cars. Vintage cars are really cool and fun, so that would be something really awesome they could do. Another thing is that vintage decoration is so pretty and it looks really rustic, and a lot of people like that so it would be cool for the parade. The decorations could also be presents, balloons, and things they would put in a parade.

It could be a really wonderful vintage Christmas.

– Julianna Castro-Cisneros

EXCELLENCE IN JOURNALISM - Available for $5 a month. Subscribe to the digital service of the Enterprise and get the very best in local journalism. We report with care, attention to accuracy, and an unwavering devotion to fairness. Get the kind of news you’ve been looking for - day in and day out from the Enterprise.