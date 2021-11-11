NYSSA

Local organizers are welcoming new businesses and gearing up for the community Thanksgiving dinner. Donations are needed for meals programs, and Susan Barton suggests ways you can help.

Nyssa Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture welcomes Dollar General with a ribbon cutting. From left: Nyssa Police Chief Donnie Ballou, Chamber member/Nyssa Police Sgt. Greg Armenta, Nyssa Chamber member Carissa Armenta, Nyssa Mayor Betty A. Holcomb, Dollar General assistant manager Angela Bentley, Dollar General manager Amy Cuevas and Nyssa City Manager Jim Maret. (Photo courtesy of Nyssa Chamber)

As we head toward Thanksgiving Day, there are many opportunities for individuals in the community to give back, with thanks.

This Friday from 5-9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nyssa Scouts will be at M&W collecting food items as part of Scouting for Food. All food collected will be donated to the Nyssa Community Food Pantry.

Items needed include hearty soups, Top Ramen noodles and canned vegetables.

Pantry Manager Kathy Oliver is preparing turkey boxes for pantry clients. Those boxes include a turkey and items for a complete Thanksgiving dinner. Items needed include cake mixes, gravy mixes, canned vegetables and turkeys.

If you would like to donate funds toward the purchase of turkeys, mail a check to Nyssa Community Food Pantry. 415 Main St., Nyssa, Oregon 97913. Kathy hopes to create 150 turkey boxes.

• Exciting news about the community Thanksgiving Day dinner – it will happen this year!

Coordinator Mary Shelton is starting to prepare for this wonderful community event and is seeking donations of turkeys, dressing, salads and desserts. She also needs helpers for set up, serving and clean up.

The dinner will be held at the Nyssa Senior Citizens center. This will be the 15th year for the dinner. Those interested in helping can contact Mary at 541-212-2987.

• The recent Senior Citizens Bazaar and Bake Sale was a great time not only to enjoy a yummy lunch and dessert but also to visit with community members.

The center has a yard sale room with many Christmas décor items for sale. They are also continuing to accept donations for the yard sale room. Funds received from sales support the center with monthly expenses such has utilities.

If you have items to donate, contact Angela at 208-714-6889 to arrange a time to drop off your donations.

• After enjoying lunch and a delicious piece of pecan pie at the Senior Center, I wandered over to the Dollar General Store. What a wonderful addition to our community! As you start your holiday shopping, stop by this local business and remember to shop local on Nov. 27, Small Business Saturday.

To have your Nyssa news in this column, contact Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected]

At the ribbon cutting are (left side) Police Chief Donnie Ballou, city manager Jim Maret, Nyssa Police Sgt. Greg Armenta, Nyssa city recorder Marla Roberts, and Nyssa Mayor Betty A. Holcomb. On the right are Kathy Flanders of Kathy Flanders music lessons, Jackie Stoneman of Humana Insurance and Carissa Armenta, Nyssa Chamber member. (Photo courtesy of Nyssa Chamber of Commerce)

EXCELLENCE IN JOURNALISM - Available for $5 a month. Subscribe to the digital service of the Enterprise and get the very best in local journalism. We report with care, attention to accuracy, and an unwavering devotion to fairness. Get the kind of news you’ve been looking for - day in and day out from the Enterprise.