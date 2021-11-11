MALHEUR COUNTY EVENTS

Participants in the Tradition Keepers Folklife Festival got a chance to try Taiko drumming last Saturday at Four Rivers Cultural Center.

Janet Komoto, joined by Morgan Bruton, performs a drum piece for a group at the Four Rivers Cultural Center on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (The Enterprise/SCOTTA CALLISTER)

ONTARIO – “Doro tsuku … Doro tsuku … Doro tsuku … Don … Don …”

Sounding out the different beats, instructor Janet Komoto led a class of first-timers in a traditional Taiko drumming song last Saturday at Four Rivers Cultural Center.

The workshop, which followed a video presentation, was part of the Tradition Keepers Folklife Festival at the center.

The free event drew people to learn about arts of various cultures, including the Japanese drumming style, Western saddle making, folkloric music and dance, and cowboy poetry.

Assisted by Morgan Bruton, an accomplished student of the drumming form, Komoto introduced the drumming art to volunteers from the audience, from youngsters to senior citizens.

Komoto is part of Kawa Taiko, a Japanese American drum ensemble that performs throughout the Treasure Valley and also offers classes.

Those attending the workshop take a short hand-on lesson in the drumming art. (The Enterprise/SCOTTA CALLISTER)

Janet Komoto (left) and Morgan Bruton demonstrate the proper form to achieve specific drum sounds. (The Enterprise/SCOTTA CALLISTER)

Jude Forrester, 6, concentrates on the drumming instructions. (The Enterprise/SCOTTA CALLISTER)

EXCELLENCE IN JOURNALISM - Available for $5 a month. Subscribe to the digital service of the Enterprise and get the very best in local journalism. We report with care, attention to accuracy, and an unwavering devotion to fairness. Get the kind of news you’ve been looking for - day in and day out from the Enterprise.