The Antelopes are red hot and rolling and will face Dufur in a state football quarterfinal contest Saturday in Adrian at 1 p.m.

Adrian's Jace Martin runs past Imbler's Dallin Rasmussen (22) and Payden Bowles (44) during their game Friday night in Adrian. (For the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

ADRIAN - Jace Martin and Conley Martin spearheaded an offensive scoring binge in the first quarter to help the home team take full control of a game that was essentially over by halftime. The Antelopes never trailed in the 58-0 rout of the Panthers in a 1A first-round playoff game Friday night.

Adrian's Robert Garza (5) pulls away from Imbler's Payden Bowles (44) during first half action of their game Friday night. (For the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Adrian's Gavin Bayes pulls down Imbler's Krager Muilenburg (24) for the tackle during their game Friday night. (For the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Adrian's Riley Griffin pushes past Imbler's Dallin Rasmussen (22) for a big gain during their game Friday night. (For the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Adrian's Edgar Amaral (4) reaches out for a pass while Imbler's Carter Crook (8) swats at the ball during their first-round playoff game Friday night. (For the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Adrian's Misael Munoz tries to scamper out from a host of Panther tacklers Friday night. (For the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

