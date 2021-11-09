Free COMMUNITY

Local groups and residents, young and old, took to the streets in Ontario Saturday to honor those who serve in the nation's military. The annual Veterans Day parade drew an array of flag-decked vehicles and smiling supporters in red, white and blue.

"Hug a vet" was the message on a rig that was part of Valley Family Health Care's entry in the Veterans Day Parade, held Nov. 6, 2021 in Ontario. (The Enterprise/SCOTTA CALLISTER)

ONTARIO – A colorful – and loud – procession hit the streets Saturday afternoon in honor of veterans, with horns blaring from fire rigs and candy raining down from cars and floats.

It was the community's annual Veterans Parade, traditionally held on the Saturday before Veterans Day. American Legion Post 67 organized the event, with participation by the Legion Auxiliary, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the local Veterans Services Office.

The event drew entries from throughout the Treasure Valley, including the Rods of Idaho and Oregon classic car group, local school children and businesses. Fire and police agencies showed their patriotism, and the Oregon National Guard joined the array.

Families gathered at intersections along the route through downtown to watch, the children eagerly scooping up candy tossed in abundance by parade participants.

If you missed the fun, here are some scenes from the event to enjoy.

The honor guard carries the colors at the front of the parade, as it travels on Southwest Fourth Avenue toward Oregon Street. (The Enterprise/SCOTTA CALLISTER)

Scouts carry the parade banner to get things started in the Ontario Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (The Enterprise/SCOTTA CALLISTER)

Decked with flags, a VFW vehicle travels the route in the Nov. 6 parade. (The Enterprise/SCOTTA CALLISTER)

Cub Scouts help start things off in the Ontario parade honoring veterans on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (The Enterprise/SCOTTA CALLISTER)

Ontario High School Students show their support as they walk the route for the Veterans Parade. (The Enterprise/SCOTTA CALLISTER)

Some of the younger parade participants get in on the fun from the cab of an Ontario Rural Fire pumper tender. (The Enterprise/SCOTTA CALLISTER)

Colorful floats add to the fun in the Nov. 6 tribute to veterans. (The Enterprise/SCOTTA CALLISTER)

Students from May Roberts Elementary School gather in the staging area to prepare for walking the route. (The Enterprise/SCOTTA CALLISTER)

American Legion Auxiliary members fill bags with candy in the staging area for the Nov. 6 parade. (The Enterprise/SCOTTA CALLISTER)

An entry from the Oregon National Guard reminds all of the service of those in the military. (The Enterprise/SCOTTA CALLISTER)

Riding in the National Guard provides a front-row view for one of the youngest parade participants. (The Enterprise/SCOTTA CALLISTER)

The library bookmobile travels the route in tribute to veterans on Nov. 6, 2021. (The Enterprise/SCOTTA CALLISTER)

A BLM fire rig travels the route through Ontario in the veterans parade Nov. 6, 2021. (The Enterprise/SCOTTA CALLISTER)

Classic rigs hit the route through Ontario in the veterans parade Nov. 6, 2021. (The Enterprise/SCOTTA CALLISTER)

An Idaho entry shows support for veterans in the Ontario parade. (The Enterprise/SCOTTA CALLISTER)

Classic rigs hit the route through Ontario in the veterans parade Nov. 6, 2021. (The Enterprise/SCOTTA CALLISTER)

Smiles, flags and bunting abound on red, white and blue entries in the Nov. 6 parade. (The Enterprise/SCOTTA CALLISTER)

