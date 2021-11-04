MALHEUR COUNTY PUBLIC SAFETY

Calvin Hiatt perished from injuries suffered in the crash on U.S. Highway 20 Wednesday. Two juveniles were also in the pickup truck when it rolled but sustained minor injuries.

Malheur County Sheriff's Office deputies and the Oregon State Police responded to a deadly crash Wednesday, Nov. 3, on U.S. Highway 20 that killed a Vale man. (The Enterprise/FILE).

VALE – A 43-year-old Vale man died Wednesday west of Vale in a rollover crash near the Bully Creek turnoff on U.S. Highway 20.

According to the Oregon State Police, Calvin Hiatt, driving a Ford F-150 towing a stock trailer loaded with a cow lost control on the highway. The pickup and the trailer then rolled multiple times. Two juveniles were also in the truck with Hiatt when the crash occurred.

Hiatt was transported by Lifeflight to a Boise-area hospital where he died of his injuries.

The two juveniles were treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash.

This story will be updated as information becomes available from authorities.