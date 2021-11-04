Ontario boys soccer coaches Daniel Dominguez, left, and Jaime Gonzalez, right. (The Enterprise/LILIANA FRANKEL)
Ontario’s boys soccer team defeated the top-ranked team in the state Wednesday, advancing to the second record of state 4A playoff quarterfinals.
Ontario beat Stayton 1-0 in a playoff match in Stayton.
The Tigers, ranked 16th in the state, are scheduled to play the Hidden Valley Mustangs of Grants Pass on Saturday. The Mustangs, with an 11-4 record overall and ranked, beat Marshfield 3-1 on Wednesday to advance.
In other playoff action Wednesday, the Nyssa Bulldogs fell to Oregon Episcopal School 8-0. Nyssa finished the season with an 8-5 overall record and 6-2 in league play.
Three local football teams will see state playoff action this week:
*Top-ranked Adrian hosts Imbler on Friday, Nov. 5, in 1A playoffs. Game time: 7 p.m.
*Vale hosts Sutherlin on Saturday, Nov 6, in 3A playoffs. Game time: 1 p.m.
*Nyssa/Harper Charter travels to take on Rainier Friday, Nov. 6, in a game to be played at Kelso High School. Game time: 7 p.m. Pacific.