Ontario boys soccer coaches Daniel Dominguez, left, and Jaime Gonzalez, right. (The Enterprise/LILIANA FRANKEL)

Ontario’s boys soccer team defeated the top-ranked team in the state Wednesday, advancing to the second record of state 4A playoff quarterfinals.

Ontario beat Stayton 1-0 in a playoff match in Stayton.

The Tigers, ranked 16th in the state, are scheduled to play the Hidden Valley Mustangs of Grants Pass on Saturday. The Mustangs, with an 11-4 record overall and ranked, beat Marshfield 3-1 on Wednesday to advance.

In other playoff action Wednesday, the Nyssa Bulldogs fell to Oregon Episcopal School 8-0. Nyssa finished the season with an 8-5 overall record and 6-2 in league play.

Three local football teams will see state playoff action this week:

*Top-ranked Adrian hosts Imbler on Friday, Nov. 5, in 1A playoffs. Game time: 7 p.m.

*Vale hosts Sutherlin on Saturday, Nov 6, in 3A playoffs. Game time: 1 p.m.

*Nyssa/Harper Charter travels to take on Rainier Friday, Nov. 6, in a game to be played at Kelso High School. Game time: 7 p.m. Pacific.

