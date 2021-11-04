HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Ontario beat Stayton 1-0 on Wednesday while Nyssa/Harper Charter lost 8-0 in the opening round of state soccer playoffs. Three local football teams are in state playoff action this week.

Ontario boys soccer coaches Daniel Dominguez, left, and Jaime Gonzalez, right. (The Enterprise/LILIANA FRANKEL)

Ontario’s boys soccer team defeated the top-ranked team in the state Wednesday, advancing to the second record of state 4A playoff quarterfinals.

Ontario beat Stayton 1-0 in a playoff match in Stayton.

The Tigers, ranked 16th in the state, are scheduled to play the Hidden Valley Mustangs of Grants Pass on Saturday. The Mustangs, with an 11-4 record overall and ranked, beat Marshfield 3-1 on Wednesday to advance.

In other playoff action Wednesday, the Nyssa Bulldogs fell to Oregon Episcopal School 8-0. Nyssa finished the season with an 8-5 overall record and 6-2 in league play.

Three local football teams will see state playoff action this week:

*Top-ranked Adrian hosts Imbler on Friday, Nov. 5, in 1A playoffs. Game time: 7 p.m.

*Vale hosts Sutherlin on Saturday, Nov 6, in 3A playoffs. Game time: 1 p.m.

*Nyssa/Harper Charter travels to take on Rainier Friday, Nov. 6, in a game to be played at Kelso High School. Game time: 7 p.m. Pacific.