Vale's businesses decorated and put out the treats as the annual downtown trick-or-treat event drew a crowd last Friday.

The streets of Vale were full of costumed characters in search of goodies in the business trick-or-treat event Friday, Oct. 29. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

The streets of Vale were awash in spooky monsters, super heroes and fun-loving kids Friday afternoon during the annual downtown trick-or-treat event.

As part of the event, Atkinson Dental sponsored its Spooky Town Bash that included a spooky alley and carnival games.

If you missed it, here are some photos to help you share in the fun.

Costumed kids prowled the streets last Friday in search of treats in Vale's annual business trick-or-treat event. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Malheur County Undersheriff Travis Johnson hands out candy to kids seemingly unfazed by the skeleton hanging around the patrol car. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Costumed kids – and adults – prowled the streets last Friday in search of treats in Vale's annual business trick-or-treat event. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Costumed kids prowled the streets last Friday in search of treats in Vale's annual business trick-or-treat event. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

An astronaut was ready to blast off in search of new worlds and candy last Friday in Vale's annual business trick-or-treat event. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Some of the littlest costumed kids arrived in strollers for the Vale trick-or-treat event on Oct. 29. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Some trick-or-treaters get a spooky surprise after venturing down an alley. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Cartoon and book characters pose for the camera at the Enterprise office during the Vale trick-or-treat event on Oct. 29. (The Enterprise/LILIANA FRANKEL)

Movie characters pose for the camera at the Enterprise office during the Vale trick-or-treat event on Oct. 29. (The Enterprise/LILIANA FRANKEL)

Cartoon and book characters pose for the camera at the Enterprise office during the Vale trick-or-treat event on Oct. 29. (The Enterprise/LILIANA FRANKEL)

A spooky pair pose for the camera at the Enterprise office during the Vale trick-or-treat event on Oct. 29. (The Enterprise/LILIANA FRANKEL)

Trick-or-treaters are all smiles at the Enterprise office during the Vale event on Oct. 29. (The Enterprise/LILIANA FRANKEL)

