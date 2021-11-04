MALHEUR COUNTY COMMUNITY

The event, sponsored by Ontario's American Legion Post 67, begins at 1 p.m. A Veterans Day ceremony will also be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, in front of Four Rivers Cultural Center.

American Legion Post 67 Commander Dan Burks speaks to the crowd, emphasizing the service and sacrifice of U.S. veterans in all wars during a past Veterans Day ceremony at Four Rivers Cultural Center. Veterans will once again converge on the cultural center Nov. 11 for another ceremony to honor the nation's veterans. (The Enterprise/Scotta Callister)

ONTARIO – Ontario American Legion Post 67 will sponsor the annual Veterans Day Parade this Saturday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m.

The parade will begin at Albertsons then roll down Southwest Fourth Avenue and curve into South Oregon Street.

Anyone can be in the parade, according to Dan Burks, American Legion Post 67 commander.

“All they have to do is fill out an application. It’s free to be in it,” said Burks. “All we ask is they decorate themselves or their vehicle in a patriotic fashion.”

To get in, interested individuals can contact Burks at 541-212-2394.

Also, a Veterans Day ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, in front of Four Rivers Cultural Center. The event, said Burks, may include a 21-gun salute. U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Oregon, and state Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, are scheduled to appear.

Also on Nov. 11, the Ontario Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5452 will host a free spaghetti dinner for veterans and their families from 1:45 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the VFW hall at 25th N.W. 8th St., Ontario.

Veterans Day – originally Armistice Day – is a federal holiday to honor military veterans. Veterans Day is different than Memorial Day, a public holiday in May. Veterans Day honors the service of all military veterans while Memorial Day is set aside to credit those who died while serving in the U.S. military.

EXCELLENCE IN JOURNALISM - Available for $5 a month. Subscribe to the digital service of the Enterprise and get the very best in local journalism. We report with care, attention to accuracy, and an unwavering devotion to fairness. Get the kind of news you’ve been looking for - day in and day out from the Enterprise.