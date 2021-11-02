COMMUNITY

The Nyssa Chamber is holding a harvest festival with music and food this Thursday, Nov. 4, at Thunderegg Park. That's also the first day of a holiday bazaar and bake sale at the senior center.

(Enterprise file photo)

Wow – What a crowd up and down Main Street for the Nyssa Chamber-sponsored Trunk or Treat!

It was fun to see all the cute kids and the community turn out for the event.

If you missed gathering with neighbors, friends and family, you have an opportunity to do so from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at the Chamber’s Farmer Appreciation/Celebrate Harvest event. There will be food and music at Thunderegg Memorial Park under the big flag on Main Street. Join the celebration!

• Nyssa Senior Citizens will hold a Holiday Bazaar and Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 4-6, at the center, located at South 5th and Good Avenue.

In addition to the goodies for sale, lunch will be available for purchase. While the center is still not offering lunches during the week, they do host bingo on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and senior game night is at 6 p.m. Thursdays.

• Opening and closing: The new Dollar General store is now open! Sadly, U.S. Bank will close the Nyssa branch effective Jan. 19, 2022.

To have your Nyssa news in this column, contact Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected]

