MALHEUR COUNTY OBITUARY

Larry Murray, 76, passed away suddenly at his home in Deer Park, Washington, on Sept. 8, with his family by his side. (Submitted Information)

Larry Murray

December 28, 1944 ~ September 8, 2021

Larry Murray, 76, passed away suddenly at his home in Deer Park, Washington, on Sept. 8, with his family by his side.

He was born to Roy “Buddy” and Violet Murray on Dec. 28, 1944, in Longmont, Colorado. Larry joined the Navy in 1962. After leaving the Navy in 1973, he served over 30 years in law enforcement in Idaho and Oregon. He spent the last 15 years of his career in Rockaway Beach, Oregon, retiring there as chief of police in 2006.

Larry married the love of his life Sheila on Oct. 22, 1965. Together, they had three sons. After retiring Larry and Sheila settled in Deer Park. Although health issues limited his activities in most recent years, Larry enjoyed spending his retirement golfing, hunting, fishing, gold panning and scooting around in his UTV.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 56 years, Sheila; sister Sandy Magnuson; sons Roy(Eloisa)Murray, Shawn Murray and Kevin(Sarah)Murray; grandchildren Sheila Murray, Maria(Cory)Williams, Larry Murray, Devin Murray, Aidan Murray; and two beautiful great-granddaughters Rory Williams and Nova Zogg.

Honoring Larry’s wishes, there was no funeral service. A wake was held for family and friends in his honor at the Deer Park Senior Center on Oct. 16, 2021.