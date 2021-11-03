MALHEUR COUNTY OBITUARY

Wayne A Netcher

July 12, 1944 ~ Oct 18, 2021

Wayne A Netcher of Vale, Oregon, passed away Oct. 18 at the age of 77 from natural causes.

Wayne was born in Ontario, Oregon, on July 12, 1944, to Ray and Margaret Netcher. He lived in Vale all of his life. He married Sheila Beacham on August 22, 1965, and together they raised two wonderful children, Kimberly and Charles.

Wayne worked at Ore-Ida Foods in Ontario for 44 years, and he retired from there at age 64. After Wayne’s retirement, he spent his golden years enjoying the things he loved; hunting, fishing, and traveling to see his family in Alaska. His most recent trip to Alaska was in July 2021, when he was able to meet his first great-grandson. He lived a life full of adventure, and continued to until his last days.

He is survived in death by his oldest brother Donny Netcher; children Kim and Andy Agnew of Anchorage, Alaska, and Charles Netcher and Nikki Pomeroy of Vale; four grandchildren, Kayla and Robert Edwards, Chelsea Agnew, Taylor and Faith McClellan; and one great-grandson, Peter Edwards.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Jean Belnap, and brothers Bill, Joel, Frank, Herb, and Danny.

Services will be on Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. at the Vale Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Graveside service will follow at Valley View Cemetery. Arrangements and services by Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale. Condolences to the family at http://www.lienkaemper-thomason.com.