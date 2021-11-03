EMPLOYMENT
They're hiring - local job openings
Positions include Gas Station
November 3, 2021 at 7:00am
TA Huntington
- Gas Station is looking for cooks, cashiers, and porters.
Starting pay is $13/hr.
Deep Singh
360-567-9077
[email protected]
FreeAROUND OREGON Nov. 3
Restaurant tax coming to Cannon Beach, southern Oregon dam gets repair money in Tuesday’s vote
Most school, fire districts with taxing measures on Tuesday’s ballot won approval in the special election. One county considers a move to Idaho.
POLITICS Nov. 3
Three Malheur County law enforcement officers appear on leaked Oath Keepers list
A list of members of the far-right group was leaked to media. OPB first reported the presence of two members of Malheur County law enforcement on the list in October.
MALHEUR COUNTY OBITUARY Nov. 3
OBITUARY: Wayne A Netcher
Wayne A Netcher of Vale, Oregon, passed away Oct. 18 at the age of 77 from natural causes. (Submitted Information)
MALHEUR COUNTY SCHOOLS Nov. 3
Adrian School Board picks Meyer to be interim superintendent
Raeshelle Meyer, who has taught in Vale and has administrative experience at Four Rivers Community School, is the new interim superintendent in the Adrian School District.
MALHEUR COUNTY OBITUARY Nov. 3
OBITUARY: John Russell Holliday
John Russell Holliday was born August 13,1940, in Dayton, Ohio. After 81 years on this earth he joined his parents, Russell and Clarys (Sutton) Holliday, in heaven on Oct. 27. His body was tired but not a victim of Covid.
(Submitted Information)