Free STATE NEWS

As the pandemic continues to strain household budgets, officials announced that extra food benefits will continue in November. Oregon's Self-Sufficiency Program welcomed the extension of emergency aid.

Officials are extending aid for SNAP recipients in November 2021. (U.S. Department of Agriculture photo)

Most Oregonians who receive supplemental food aid will receive extra benefits in November.

Nearly 400,000 households will receive about $63 million in emergency aid as part of ongoing pandemic relief from the federal government, according to the state Department of Human Services.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which administers the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, has allotted extra funds to SNAP recipients since March 2020.

“We are grateful to have the opportunity to provide emergency benefits to most SNAP households in Oregon,” Dan Haun, director of the state’s Self-Sufficiency Program, said in a statement. “We also know that many Oregonians are still struggling to meet their basic needs due to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

In August, average benefits per person amounted to nearly $250 a month. On top of that, recipients got nearly $160 a month in emergency aid, the press secretary at the Oregon Department of Human Services said.

The emergency funds will be transferred to EBT or SNAP benefit cards by Nov. 11. New applicants will receive the extra money by Dec. 2.

For more food aid, residents can contact the Oregon Food Bank, call 2-1-1 or go to www.211info.org, a resource for financial, health and other services.

Any changes in income could affect benefits and needs to be reported, state officials said. You can do that by calling 800-699-9075 or TTY 711 or by reporting online at ONE.Oregon.gov.

Oregon Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oregon Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Les Zaitz for questions: [email protected] Follow Oregon Capital Chronicle on Facebook and Twitter.

NEWS TIP? Please send an email to [email protected] for our reporters to consider.