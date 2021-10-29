MALHEUR COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

The Jordan Valley Mustangs won their volleyball match against Imbler and travel to Medford for playoff action on Saturday. Adrian's undefeated football team heads to LaGrande while Vale will host Burns.

Adrian coaches Bill Wortman and Ray Uriarte (far left) evaluate a football drill. (The Enterprise/File)

The Jordan Valley Mustangs beat Imbler Wednesday night in volleyball action. Playing at home, Jordan Valley went 25-10, 25-16, 25-15 to win 3-0.

"It was a great team effort to beat Imbler," said Coach Marcia Eiguren.

They are scheduled to take on Rogue Valley Adventist Academy in Medford at 8:30 p.m. MT on Saturday. The Rogue Valley team is ranked sixth in Oregon among 1A teams and 20-2 record. The Hawks were 11-0 in league play in the Mountain Valley League.

"They are going to be tough," Eiguren said. "They have a strong middle hitter.

In other sports:

*Adrian's football team travels to LaGrande to play Dufur Friday at Eastern Oregon University. Game time is 8:30 p.m. MT.

*Vale's football team hosts Burns at 7 p.m. MT in a game that will be televised HERE.

*Nyssa/Harper's football game in Milton-Freewater against McLoughlin is canceled. McLoughlin forfeited because it couldn't field enough players.

*Ontario boys soccer will host Cascade at 11 a.m. Saturday in play-in match.

*Ontario girls soccer will host Newport/Eddyville Charter at 2 p.m. Saturday in a play-in match.

