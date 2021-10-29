MALHEUR COUNT POLITICS

On Monday, Nov. 1 Findley will be at the Plaza Inn Restaurant beginning at 7 a.m.

Rep. Lynn Findley (R-Vale). (The Enterprise/File).

ONTARIO – Fancy an early breakfast? State Sen. Lynn Findley will be in Ontario on Monday, Nov. 1, at the Plaza Inn Restaurant beginning at 7 a.m. to speak with constituents.

The “Community Coffee” event is slated to run for an hour.

The event is one of four get-togethers Findley’s team is planning in eastern Oregon, and the only one in Malheur County.

The other events are 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at Bella Java in Burns; 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at the Squeeze-In Restaurant in John Day; and 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, at Oregon Trail Electric Co-op in Baker City. State Rep. Mark Owens will also appear at the event in Baker.

