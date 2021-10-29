COMMUNITY

Vale High School's construction program was on hold for a year due to the pandemic, but officials are pleased to have it resume this year – giving students like Jessi Arriola an opportunity to learn and sharpen skills for life.

(Malheur Enterprise graphic)

Editor’s note: This is a continuing series of articles highlighting students exploring vocations through Career and Technical Education classes offered in Malheur County high schools.

Vale High School senior Jessi Arriola said she enjoys the hands-on learning environment in the construction program. (Contributed photo)

Meet: Jessi Arriola

Vale High School, grade 12

Class: Construction II/III

Why I’m taking this class: I decided to take this class because I enjoy building and putting things together. It also teaches you valuable life skills like how to read a tape measure.

What I like about this class: I like that we are taught how to do everything that we might run across. We get to build big projects as a class and we also have time to work on our own projects that we want to build.

What the community should know: Construction is a fun, hands-on learning environment that I really enjoy.

My future dream: I hope to graduate, go to college to get a degree in bio-medical engineering, and do small construction projects in my free time.

