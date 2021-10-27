MALHEUR COUNTY OBITUARY

Grant Mayo

November 29, 1943 ~ October 3, 2021

Grant Mayo 77, of Vale, Oregon, died in assisted living in Eagle, Idaho, of natural causes. He was born in Salem, Oregon, to Harry and Eileen Mayo. He married Sandra Reilly on June 1, 1965. They had one son, Tracy, and adopted grandchildren Savhannah and Jacob. Tracy was killed in a farming accident.

Grant was a farmer, trapper, and fisherman. He is survived by grandchildren/children Savhannah and Jacob of Vale, Makala Mayo of Meridian, Idaho; brother Bruce Mayo of Payette Idaho and sister Jeanie Weatherby of Vale; and many nieces and nephews.

Grant was proceeded in death by his wife Sandra of 55 years; son Tracy; sisters Sandra Clark, Marlene Beverlin; and parents Harry and Eileen Mayo.

Memorials may be made to Vale Senior Citizens, 100 Longfellow St., Vale, Oregon 97918.