EMPLOYMENT
They're hiring - local job openings
Positions include Gas Station, Malheur ESD
The Enterprise
October 27, 2021 at 9:00am
TA Huntington
- Gas Station is looking for cooks, cashiers, and porters.
Starting pay is $13/hr.
Deep Singh
360-567-9077
[email protected]
___________________________________________________________________________________________
MALHEUR COUNTY OBITUARY Oct. 27
OBITUARY: Nathaniel Sean Stringer
Nathaniel Sean Stringer 35, died Sunday, October 17, in Nampa, Idaho. In his honor a vigil will be held Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 6 p.m. at the Japanese Garden at Four Rivers Cultural Center at 676 S.W. 5th Ave., in Ontario. (Submitted Information)
MALHEUR COUNTY EVENTS Oct. 27
HALLOWEEN: Across Malheur County, it looks like a SPOOKY weekend
Malheur County communities are offering an array of activities – trunk or treats, a street dance, spooky movies and more – to celebrate Halloween this weekend. Here are some gatherings you won't want to miss.
MALHEUR COUNTY SCHOOLS Oct. 27
TVCC Gala returns to Four Rivers raise money for student scholars
Organizers say there will be gift certificates, dining deals, travel packages and more up for bid as the TVCC Gala banquet and auction returns to Four Rivers Cultural Center on Friday, Nov. 5.
NYSSA Oct. 27
NYSSA NEWS: Fall brings school news, treats, more
Nyssa senior citizens are planning a Halloween event, and the school District has some changes in store, with a board vacancy and a new administrative secretary. Susan Barton catches up on all things Nyssa.