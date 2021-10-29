COMMUNITY

The Vale Senior Center is cooking Friday meals, a benefit auction is coming up in Ontario, and state Sen. Lynn Findley is coming to the county for coffee.

Kitty, a Viking lunch lady, serves spaghetti at the Vale Senior Center as the center resumed weekly hot meals onsite Friday, Oct. 22. (The Enterprise/LILIANA FRANKEL)

Here's a look at some of the activities and events on the calendar in Malheur County in the coming week.

MEALS: The Vale Senior Center is serving hot meals onsite each Friday at 12 noon. The meals are for age 50 and up and the cost is $3, but no one is turned away due to inability to pay.

People are invited to come early and enjoy conversation, card games and other activities. Doors open at 10 a.m.

Those attending should mask when not dining, and anyone who is feeling ill is advised to stay home.

AUCTION: Treasure Valley Connection’s Fall Harvest Dinner and Auction is set for Tuesday, Nov. 2, at Kirley’s Family Dining in Ontario.

Doors open at 5:15 p.m. and the meal and program start at 6 p.m. The cost is $12.

People can come early to browse the auction items and bid on the silent auction goods.

Silent and live auctions will offer collectibles, artwork, homemade goodies and more.

In addition to the auctions, there will be vocal music by Ernie Scott, a former Army Chorus member from Payette.

The guest speaker will be David McKenzie, on “Being the Very Best You Can Be.”

The group, formerly organized as Ladies Night Out, is now open to both men and women, and all are invited to the auction.

Tickets will be available at the door. Reservations are encouraged by calling or texting Wanda at 208-739-5030.

The non-denominational meetings are sponsored worldwide by Stonecroft Ministries.

Gatherings are held on the first Tuesday of each month.

FINDLEY COFFEE: Fancy an early breakfast? State Sen. Lynn Findley will be in Ontario on Monday, Nov. 1, at the Plaza Inn Restaurant beginning at 7 a.m. to speak with constituents.

The “Community Coffee” event is slated to run for an hour.

The event is one of four get-togethers Findley’s team is planning in eastern Oregon, and the only one in Malheur County.

The other events are 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at Bella Java in Burns; 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at the Squeeze-In Restaurant in John Day; and 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, at Oregon Trail Electric Co-op in Baker City. State Rep. Mark Owens will also appear at the event in Baker.

CONCERT: Obadiah Neasham of Adrian will present a vocal concert at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 31 at Ontario First Christian Church, 180 N.W. 1st St.

The free concert will feature songs from his new CD, “Good News.”

There will be a potluck lunch with chili and hot dogs after the concert. People are invited to bring salads and desserts.

MEETINGS

Wednesday, Nov. 3

• Malheur County Court, 9 a.m., County Courthouse, Vale.

Monday, Nov. 8

• Valley View Cemetery District board meeting, 3:30 p.m., cemetery office. Agenda posted at the office.

Tuesday, Nov. 9

• Vale Senior Center board meeting, 10:30 a.m., 100 Longfellow St. S.

• Vale City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall.

• Nyssa City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall.

• Warmsprings Irrigation District board meeting, 7 p.m., 334 Main St. N., Vale.

