Nyssa senior citizens are planning a Halloween event, and the school District has some changes in store, with a board vacancy and a new administrative secretary. Susan Barton catches up on all things Nyssa.

Nyssa High School's marching band performs on the field at last week's football game. (Submitted photo/Susan Barton)

The rain couldn’t dampen the enthusiasm on both sides of the football field as the Nyssa Bulldogs hosted the Vale Vikings.

While the game victory went to the Vikings, community spirit victory belongs to both Vale and Nyssa. A highlight for this football fan was halftime when the Nyssa High School band took the field.

As a former band member, it is awesome that Nyssa has a band program when so many schools have cut music education.

• Other Nyssa School District news includes a vacancy on the school board due to the resignation of Ray Rau on Oct. 4. Rau, the Nyssa police chief for nine years, has taken a new job as chief in Tillamook. The school board term continues to June 30, 2023.

Interested individuals must be age 18 or older, registered to vote, a resident of the Nyssa School District for one year and not an employee of the district. To file, contact Megan Glenn, district administrative secretary, at [email protected] for a candidate information sheet. That form plus a letter of interest must be filed by 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1.

The next school board meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8.

• Megan Glenn is the new administrative secretary at the district office, succeeding Audrie Tracy. Megan was formerly the high school librarian and Key Club advisor.

Megan says she is, “enjoying the change and the challenge of this new position. It is a lot to learn and very interesting to see the other side of how the education system works.”

Ellie Cleaver has taken on the library and Key Club posts. Key Club members are active in the community as their goal is to “encourage leadership through serving others.”

The club collects returnable cans and bottles as a fundraiser. If you have a project for their consideration or would like to donate your cans and bottles, contact Ellie Cleaver at Nyssa High School.

• The Nyssa Senior Citizens Center will hold their annual Halloween Bingo night on Oct. 31 at 6 p.m. Players are asked to bring a white elephant item, wrapped or in a gift bag. Costumes are optional.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 4-6, the center will have its Holiday Bazaar and Bake Sale. Lunch will be available for purchase. Donations of baked goods are needed.

The center also has bingo on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and senior game night at 6 p.m. Thursdays. Senior citizens in the Nyssa area are encouraged to join the Nyssa Senior Citizens.

• This Saturday, Oct. 30, Main Street will be the place for goblins and ghosts as Nyssa’s Trunk or Treat event gets going at 5 p.m. Community members are invited to join the fun by bringing candy and setting up their car trunks by 4:30 p.m. The Nyssa Police Department and Malheur County Building Department, both located at 14 S. 3rd St., will be joined by the Nyssa Volunteer Fire Department with candy for the kids and emergency vehicles to view.

To have your Nyssa news and information in this column, contact Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected].

