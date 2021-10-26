MALHEUR COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

The Adrian Antelopes finished their regular season undefeated at 8-0 and face Dufur Friday for the special district championship. Jordan Valley finishes second in league tournament

The Jordan Valley Mustang volleyball team finished second at the High Desert League tournament on Saturday. They open state playoff competition at home on Wednesday, Oct. 27. (Submitted photo)

The Adrian Antelopes nearly hit the state record for most points scored in a quarter on their way to a 76-8 win over Union last Friday.

The Lopes put up 56 points in the first quarter. The record is held by Camas Valley, which posted 60 points in 2019.

The win left the Lopes with an 8-0 season record and heading into the state playoffs.

They play for the special district championship, facing Dufur (5-3) at 8:30 p.m. MT Friday at Eastern Oregon University in LaGrande.

According to Coach Billy Wortman, seven players scored in the match – Conley Martin, Jace Martin, Gavin Bayes, Jace Bateman, Misael Munoz, Sam Kiely and Riley Griffin.

Adrian finished the season as the top team in the East Special District 2 with a 6-0 league record but ranked second in the state by the OSAA, with Powder Valley the top-ranked 1A team. Powder Valley finished second behind Adrian in the league.

Adrian has scored 349 points and allowed just 22. The team had four shutouts.

In other football action, Vale defeated Nyssa/Harper Charter 20-14. The Vikings finished the regular season with a 7-1 record while Nyssa/Harper finished 2-5.

Vale hosts Burns (3-4) on Friday while Nyssa/Harper travels to McLoughlin (0-6) in Milton-Freewater.

Ontario lost to La Grande 34-24, ending the season with a 1-6 record.

VOLLEYBALL

Jordan Valley’s volleyball team finished second in the High Desert League tournament Saturday, falling to a team in the championship game that it had defeated four days earlier.

The Mustangs are scheduled to open state playoffs by hosting Imbler of the Old Oregon League at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Jordan Valley opened the district title match in Prairie City by beating Crane 25-15. But Crane took the next three 25-19, 25-9, 25-18 for the win.

“We kind of ran out of steam,” said Mustangs coach Marcia Eiguren.

The Mustangs advanced to the title game by defeating Adrian 3-2. Adrian earlier in the tournament beat Harper Charter 3-0.

On Wednesday, Oct. 20, the Mustangs had beat Crane 3-2.

Eiguren said the team started the season strong at the John Day Tournament but then struggled a bit.

“They had to learn to work together and trust each other a little more,” Eiguren said. “They’ve grown and had fun.”

OSAA ranked Jordan Valley 11th in the state in the 1A class.

The three seniors on the team – Kelsey Gluch, Tayler Eiguren and Cassity Gluch – were named to the district tournament’s first team.

Other players include junior Jill Gammett, sophomore Shailee Rutan and freshmen Kyndra Williams, Claire Collins and Meg Eiguren.

NEWS TIP? Please send an email to [email protected] for consideration.

EXCELLENCE IN JOURNALISM - Available for $5 a month. Subscribe to the digital service of the Enterprise and get the very best in local journalism. We report with care, attention to accuracy, and an unwavering devotion to fairness. Get the kind of news you’ve been looking for - day in and day out from the Enterprise.