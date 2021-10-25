MALHEUR COUNTY PUBLIC SAFETY

Authorities say two men were killed Sunday night related to a "personal" matter. One man was found dead inside an apartment and one outside.

ONTARIO – Two men were shot and killed at an apartment complex in southwest Ontario Sunday night, according to Malheur County District Attorney Dave Goldthorpe.

The victims were identified as Martin Esteban Navarro, 38, of Ontario, and Christian Holman, 45, believed by authorities to be from Idaho. Navarro previously lived in Nyssa, according to court records.

Police responded to the Rosewood Apartments, 625 Alameda Dr., to reports at 7:47 p.m. of multiple shots fired.

One body was found outside an apartment and the other inside. The cause of death will be determined by an autopsy. Neither man lived at the apartment.

The apartment complex is behind the Albertsons store in Ontario.

“The crime appears to have been personal in nature and not a random act,” Goldthorpe said in a press release.

He said no arrests had been made as police investigate.