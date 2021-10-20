MALHEUR COUNTY OBITUARY

James “Jim” Fred Mathews Jr., 80 ,of Ontario passed away at his home on Sunday, Sept. 26. He was born in the family home in Post, Texas, on May 14, 1941, to J. Fred Mathews and Fay Blasingame Mathews. (Submitted Information)

The family came to Oregon and settled at Ontario. Jim went through school in Ontario and in 1960 married Shirley Rule.

He farmed in the Cairo area for 20-plus years doing what he loved, raising potatoes, onions, beets and corn. During this time he became the father of five children whom he loved with all his heart, teaching them the value of hard work as well as having fun together.

Jim then went to work as a field man at Ore-Ida Foods, doing what he loved most, helping others with his knowledge of raising potatoes and onions. He retired and did the things he enjoyed.

He loved to camp in the Oregon forests as well as riding his RZR and exploring the back country. He loved spending winters in Arizona, exploring the desert with newfound friends there. Jim was kind and caring man helping others along the way.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Shirley; children, Teresa, (Bill) Dixon, Jo (Bryan) Ogburn, Peggy Benintendi, Becky (James) Mauney and Todd (Beth) Mathews; sisters Ida Partlow and Mary Croghan; brother Lou Mathews; 13 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. Jim was a member of the Ontario First Church of the Nazarene in Ontario.

He requested to be cremated and no service, but for all who knew him to remember him with kind and loving thoughts.Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.