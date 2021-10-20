MALHEUR COUNTY OBITUARY

James Raymond Hammond, 82, passed away early Sept. 30. Jim was born March 31, 1939, in Rodney, Iowa, to Hiram “Si” and Gladys (Broyles) Hammond. Jimmy joined siblings: Robert, Betty Mary, Lemoine, Patricia, John “Jack”, and Beverly; Carl and MaDonna followed.

Jim grew up in Smithland, Iowa, as a farm kid. When he was 17, he moved to Harper, Oregon, to live with his brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Dee Hammond. Jim graduated from Harper High School, Class of 1958.

Jim married Sharon (Sullivan) in 1960 and they were married for almost 62 years. To this union was born four daughters: Tina, Tracy, Tonya, and Twila.

Jim worked for several construction companies in Ontario before starting his own construction business based in Vale; Sharon worked as his bookkeeper. Jim was very pleased when nephew, John Hammond, came to work for him and Jim was able to teach John the skills of his trade.

Jim enjoyed horses so much; ponies, horses, and a mule became the family entertainment, and Sunday trail rides became a ritual. Annual adventures and lasting memories were made during mule deer hunting and camping trips with his wife and four daughters; eventually sons-in-law and grandchildren became Jim’s hunting partners. Jim and longtime elk hunting buddy Shammy Johnson would pack deep into Hells Canyon on horseback in the snow; Dad would leave clean-shaven and return home with a mustache and full beard. Jim enjoyed catfishing in the Malheur River and fishing for crappie at Bully Creek Reservoir. He bought a boat and we all learned how to waterski.

A small, family service will be held on Sunday, Oct. 24 at Valley View Cemetery to celebrate dad’s life.

Jim is survived by his wife; daughters: Tina (Dean) Erickson of Vale; Tracy Hammond (Robert Aldred) of Ontario, Tonya (Lonny) Fulk, Vale, and Twila (Vern) Berry of Kenai, Alaska; grandchildren: Levi (Brandy) Barlow, Christy Erickson (Monique Guzman), Adam (Lisa) Barlow, Matt Barlow, Melissa Erickson (Roger Sanchez), Amy (Jasin) Barlow-Fulwyler, Leeanna Fulk, Emily (Camron) Lotti, Kelli Wilcox, Justin Berry, Erin Fulk, and Sam Berry; 17 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. Jim was preceded in death by his beloved grandson, Lance Erickson.

“Until I see you again …” – Sharon