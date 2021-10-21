COMMUNITY

Colorful altars offer heartfelt tributes to lost loved ones in the annual Day of the Dead exhibit at Four Rivers Cultural Center. The opening event included a dance performance and refreshments.

An altar pays tribute to lost loved ones in the display at Four Rivers Cultural Center. (The Enterprise/LILIANA FRANKEL)

ONTARIO – Local residents marked the Day of the Dead – Dia de Los Muertos – on Friday, Oct. 15, by honoring their loved ones who have died.

The event is a revered tradition for people of Mexican heritage and an annual observance at Four Rivers Cultural Center. The festivities included an array of creative altars, on display in the Harano Gallery, that honor the deceased.

There were refreshments, arts and crafts and an appearance by dance troupe, Ballet Folklorico México Lindo.

Visitors pass by the altars on display for the Day of the Dead at Four Rivers Cultural Center on Oct. 15, 2021. (The Enterprise/LILIANA FRANKEL)

Dancers from Ballet Folklorico Mexico Lindo give a spirited performance during the event Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. (The Enterprise/LILIANA FRANKEL)

An altar honors lost loved ones in the display set up for Día de Los Muertos, at Four Rivers Cultural Center on Oct. 15, 2021. (The Enterprise/LILIANA FRANKEL)

A painting about the history of labor organizing in the Mexican community is displayed at Four Rivers Cultural Center. (The Enterprise/LILIANA FRANKEL)

