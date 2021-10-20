MALHEUR COUNTY SPORTS

After romping past McLoughlin 39-8 last weekend, the Vikings will gear up to meet the Bulldogs in Nyssa on Friday, Oct. 22. Adrian and Ontario will be on the road.

Vale High School football jerseys are ready for players to suit up, as the 2021 season started. (The Enterprise file photo)

VALE – In what essentially evolved into a junior varsity contest, Vale defeated McLoughlin 39-8 Friday in a prep football action.

Viking running back Nathan Kimball scored three touchdowns and amassed 63 yards on just three carries and 14 minutes into the game the home team was ahead 39-0.

“The kids showed up and did exactly what they were supposed to do, and we got out of it healthy,” said Vale coach Jeff Aldred.

Aldred said he began to make liberal substitutions in the first quarter and played “all our young kids in the second half.”

Vale wide receiver Colton Stepleton ended the night with two catches for 84 yards.

With the win, Vale (6-1) sets its sights on a Friday night tilt against Nyssa/Harper Charter in Nyssa. The Bulldogs (2-2) emerged with an upset victory of sorts last weekend after defeating Burns 28-26 in overtime Friday night.

Game time in Nyssa is at 7 p.m.

Elsewhere in prep grid action, Baker (2-1) defeated Ontario (1-4) 27-14 Friday night while Adrian (7-0) took a forfeit over Elgin.

This weekend Adrian is scheduled to play Union at Union at 7 p.m. Ontario will face La Grande at La Grande at 7 p.m.

