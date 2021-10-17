Free MALHEUR COUNTY ECONOMY
SPECIAL SECTION: Now Hiring - your guide to local job openings
Employers in Malheur County and the region are looking for help. Look through this special section from the Enterprise to see if there is a match for you among these companies.
The Enterprise
October 17, 2021 at 8:06am
AROUND OREGON Oct. 17
Staffers at Oregon State Hospital endure violence, long hours despite promises of improvements
A Salem Reporter investigation found hospital administrators' response to the Covid pandemic included moving some of the institution's least stable patients to units ill-equipped to care for them. Now, the hospital is seeing more violence between patients, more staff quitting and continues to rely on soldiers with no medical expertise to care for patients.
DEMOGRAPHICS Oct. 15
Census: Ontario's population edging upward, with slow gains in diversity
The city's growth was largely driven by the Latinx population. Northwest and southwest Ontario experienced growth in their Latinx populations, whereas east Ontario experienced a slight decline. Advocates and city officials said that as the city diversifies, it's time for its leadership to reflect the changing community's interests.
FreeAROUND OREGON Oct. 15
Oregon state Sen. Betsy Johnson to launch independent campaign for governor
Johnson will leave the Democratic Party by next spring, she told supporters, as she prepares to run for governor outside Oregon's two major political parties.
MALHEUR COUNTY SCHOOLS Oct. 15
Classes to Career Profile: Construction class builds skills for Nyssa senior
Santiago Miranda says he values the construction class skills he's learning at Nyssa High School.