MALHUER COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

The Tigers defeated visiting McLoughlin High School while Vale beat Baker and Adrian rolled over Cove.

Ontario's Ethan Hendrickson (3) races downfield during first-half action of the game between the Tigers and McLoughlin High School last Friday. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL).

ONTARIO – Ontario’s Manny Ramirez’s touchdown early in the first quarter against McLoughlin High School Friday night defined the game.

After the Tigers staked out an 8-0 lead edge, the Pioneers opened the ensuing drive in their own territory. On the first snap, Ramirez rushed through the McLoughlin offensive line, grabbed the ball as the Pioneer quarterback tried to hand it off and ran the theft into the end zone for the touchdown.

Ruben Hernandez’s point after run was good and the home team was ahead 16-0.

The night didn’t get any better for the Pioneers and Ontario added touchdowns throughout the game to clinch a 52-0 victory.

“They were ready to go. Our defense tonight was huge,” said Ontario coach Greg Simmons.

After Ramirez’s touchdown, the Tigers added scores from Matt Bell and Ethan Hendrickson for a 30-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Ontario (1-4) was out in front 38-0 at halftime.

Simmons would not call the victory over the youthful Pioneers a signature win but he said the triumph is something the Tigers can build on.

“Once you get that taste it definitely makes a difference. Things came together this week,” said Simmons.

The Pioneers (0-4) did not put together a serious scoring drive during the game and were often hampered by a stingy Ontario defense.

Vale 34, Baker 13

Everything came together for the Vikings Friday night on the road as John Wolfe caught six passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns and quarterback Tanner Steele ran for two scores.

Vale coach Jeff Aldred called the win a “team victory.”

“We executed at a really high level. From a coach’s point of view, it is very gratifying win because everything we practiced and studied for we were able to do in the game,” said Aldred.

The Vikings were behind 7-0 early but battled back to establish jurisdiction over the home team.

“I feel we are heading in the right direction at exactly the right time. It was a great road victory in a tough place to play. A good win,” said Aldred.

Vale built a 27-13 advantage by halftime.

The Vikings (5-1) also took advantage of three Baker interceptions.

Vale rolled for 285 yards of offense. Steele finished the night 7 of 13 for 124 yards.

“We started out slow again then we started to hit on all cylinders,” said Aldred.

Gauge Bloomer paced the Bulldogs (2-4) with 54 yards on 14 carries.

Nathan Kimball led the Viking ground attack with 67 yards on 16 carries.

Adrian 56, Cove 6

The undefeated and No. 1-ranked Antelopes rolled over the Leopards Friday night to improve to 6-0.

Adrian coach Bill Wortman did not respond to phone calls or emails for statistics or comments.

At Nyssa, La Grande overwhelmed the Bulldogs 55-16 Friday night.

Ontario will face Baker Friday night at home at 7 p.m. while Vale will host McLoughlin at 7 p.m.

Adrian hosts Elgin for a 7 p.m. game while Nyssa travels to Buns for a 7 p.m. game.

