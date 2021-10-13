Free MEETINGS

Here's a look at some of the local public meetings coming up this month, starting with the Pioneer Nursing Home Health District board of directors meeting.

The local board that oversees Pioneer Place in Vale will meet Oct. 19 (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

VALE – The Pioneer Nursing Home Health District will hold its regular board meeting Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 3 p.m. at the Vale Senior Center.

Other agency meetings on the local calendar include:

• Wednesday, Oct. 13 – Vale School District board meeting, 7 p.m., Vale Elementary School.

• Thursday, Oct. 14 – Vale Oregon Irrigation District board meeting, 1 p.m., 521 A St. W., Vale. On the agenda: manager’s report, water report, policy review, other district business. Information: 541-473-3243.

• Monday, Oct. 18 – Vale City Public Works meeting, 5 p.m., City Hall.

• Wednesday, Oct. 20 – Malheur County Court, 9 a.m., County Courthouse, Vale.

