Vale High School Assistant Wrestling Coach

Vale School District #84 is inviting qualified individuals to apply for the Vale High School Assistant Wrestling Coach position for the 2021-2022 school year.

A Classified Application may be obtained at https://www.valesd.org/employment-advertisements. Application materials must be submitted to the District Office at 403 E Street West, Vale, Oregon or via email to [email protected] Compensation is based on negotiated agreement.

Application deadline: Open Until Filled

Vale School District #84 is an equal opportunity employer.

Custodian

Vale School District #84 is inviting qualified individuals to apply for a full-time, 12 month custodian position, effective November 1, 2021. This position offers benefits and is PERS eligible.

Application deadline: Open until filled.

Instructional Assistant

Vale School District #84 is inviting qualified individuals to apply for an Instructional Assistant position for the 2021-2022 school year. Interested applicants should possess a high school diploma and a passing score on the Paraprofessional Exam or an Associate’s Degree or two years of college. The Paraprofessional Exam can be scheduled by contacting Malheur ESD at (541) 473-3138. This position is PERS eligible.

Application deadline: Open until filled.

Vale High School

Assistant Boys

Vale School District #84 is inviting qualified individuals to apply for a Vale High School Assistant Boys Basketball Coach for the 2021-2022 school year.

Application deadline: Open Until Filled

The Adrian School District invites applications for 2021-2022 Interim Superintendent/K-8 Principal. This position is temporary and will end on June 30, 2022. A Professional Administrator License and passion for public schools and education is required. Salary is to be negotiated with the Adrian School Board. Interested applicants may access full details of job descriptions and an application online at www.adriansd.org, or pick up an application at the Adrian School District Office 305 Owyhee Street, Adrian, OR 97901. Deadline for submitting applications is October 17, 2021. Adrian School District #61 is an equal opportunity employer.

Bus Driver

Vale School District #84 is inviting qualified individuals to apply for Bus Driver positions for the 2021-2022 school year. Interested applicants must have a clean driving record and be able to pass a drug test. Applicants should possess a current CDL with bus driver, air brake endorsement or be willing to train. This position is PERS eligible.

Application deadline: Open until filled.

The Adrian School District has a full time opening for Deputy Clerk/Business Manager. Interested applicants may pick up an application at the Adrian School District Office, 305 Owyhee Street, Adrian, OR 97901. For full details, job description and to access an application, visit www.adriansd.org “Jobs” tab, or contact the school district at 541-372-2335. Position closes October 15, 2021, or until filled. Position pays wages and benefits depending on experience. Adrian School District #61 is an equal opportunity employer.