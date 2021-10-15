MALHEUR COUNTY SCHOOLS

Santiago Miranda says he values the construction class skills he's learning at Nyssa High School.

Career Training (Malheur Enterprise graphic)

Editor’s note: This is a continuing series of articles highlighting students exploring vocations through Career and Technical Education classes offered in Malheur County high schools.

Santiago Miranda aims to be a physical therapist but meanwhile, he's also learning skills in a construction class at Nyssa High School. (Contributed photo)

Meet: Santiago Miranda

Nyssa High School, grade 12

Class: Construction 2

Why I’m taking this class: I worked in construction over the summer and re­ally love it.

What I like about this class: The teacher, the learning experience and the all-around atmosphere.

What the community should know: Go, Bulldogs!

My future dream: I want to become a physical therapist

