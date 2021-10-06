COVID IN MALHEUR COUNTY

Two men, one in his 40s and the other in his 80s, died over the weekend. The two deaths bring the total number of deaths in the county from Covid-related illnesses to 72.

The Malheur County Health Department announced Wednesday two more local people have died from Covid. (The Enterprise/FILE).

ONTARIO – The Malheur County Health Department reported two more Covid-related deaths Wednesday.

The first Covid-related death was a man in his 40s who died at home. The man tested positive Sept. 27 and died Sunday.

The second Covid-related death was man 80s with underlying health conditions who tested positive Sept. 19 and died Saturday at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center

The two deaths bring the total number of people who have died from Covid-related illness in the county to 72.

Previous coverage:

County health department reports three more local Covid deaths

Cases hit record in Malheur County, vax rate lowest in Oregon

EXCELLENCE IN JOURNALISM - Available for $5 a month. Subscribe to the digital service of the Enterprise and get the very best in local journalism. We report with care, attention to accuracy, and an unwavering devotion to fairness. Get the kind of news you’ve been looking for - day in and day out from the Enterprise.