COVID IN MALHEUR COUNTY
County announces two new Covid-related deaths
Two men, one in his 40s and the other in his 80s, died over the weekend. The two deaths bring the total number of deaths in the county from Covid-related illnesses to 72.
The Enterprise
October 6, 2021 at 12:38pm
The Malheur County Health Department announced Wednesday two more local people have died from Covid. (The Enterprise/FILE).
ONTARIO – The Malheur County Health Department reported two more Covid-related deaths Wednesday.
The first Covid-related death was a man in his 40s who died at home. The man tested positive Sept. 27 and died Sunday.
The second Covid-related death was man 80s with underlying health conditions who tested positive Sept. 19 and died Saturday at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center
The two deaths bring the total number of people who have died from Covid-related illness in the county to 72.
