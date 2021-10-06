PUBLIC NOTICES

Estate of Richard Allen Hood, Malheur County Court, Ironside Rural Road District, Estate of BARBARA JUNE GIPSON

Larry A. Sullivan, OSBN 783935

280 A Street East

P.O. Box 220

Vale, Oregon 97918

(541) 473-3141 Business

(541) 473-2651 Facsimile [email protected]

Attorney for Personal Representative

IN THE COUNTY COURT FOR THE STATE OF OREGON

FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR

CASE NO. 6218

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS

In the Matter of the Estate of:

BARBARA JUNE GIPSON,

Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Rachel E. Amick has been appointed Personal Representative. All Persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the Personal Representative at P.O Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or the claims may be barred.

All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the lawyer for the Personal Representative, Larry A. Sullivan, P.O. Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918.

DATED and first published on September 29, 2021.

Respectfully,

Larry A. Sullivan, OSBN 783935

Attorney for Personal Representative

Publish Date: September 29, 2021, October 6 & 13, 2021

_________________________________________________________________________________________

IRONSIDE RURAL ROAD DISTRICT MEETING

The Ironside Rural Road District #5 has regular monthly meetings the second Tuesday of every month at the road shop building starting at 5 p.m.

Publish date: October 6, 2021

_________________________________________________________________________________________

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

according to ORS 294.250(5), that the Malheur County Court Proceedings and the Schedule of Payments exceeding $500 will be posted and available for review at the Malheur County Courthouse (Clerk’s Office), the Ontario Community library, the Nyssa city public library, the Vale city public library, and the Jordan Valley U.S. Postal Service office. Copies of all or part of the posted information may be obtained upon request and upon payment of a fee not exceeding the actual cost incurred by the county in making copies of the posted information, from the Malheur County Clerk, 251 B Street West, Vale, OR 97918 or phone (541) 473-5151.

/s/Gayle V. Trotter

Malheur County Clerk

Publish date: October 6, 2021

_________________________________________________________________________________________

Notice to Interested Persons

In the County Court of the State of Oregon for the County of Malheur. In the Matter of the Estate of Richard Allen Hood Case No. 6219. Notice is hereby given that Timothy Wayne Bradford and Christy Joan Bradford have been appointed Personal Representatives of the above estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them to the Co-Personal Representatives at the office of their attorneys, Butler & Looney, P.C., 292 Main St. South, P.O. Box 430, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or they may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by this proceeding may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the attorneys for the Personal Representative. DATED and first published September 29, 2021.

Publish Dates September 29, October 6 and 13, 2021.