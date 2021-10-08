MALHEUR COUNTY EVENTS

More than 200 people converged on the center Friday, Sept. 24 to view a wide range of different artists and their works.

Michael Paul of New Plymouth talks about his painting of a little girl he sold at the Four Rivers Cultural Center's Art & Soul event. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL).

Eddie Melendrez - a local artist and a member of the Ontario City Council - describes his style of painting during the Art & Soul event. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL).

A variety of artists presented their works at the Four Rivers Cultural Center's Art & Soul Event. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL).

Rosie and Sarah Weatherspoon, Fruitland, look through prints of an area artist at the Art & Soul event. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL).

The Art & Soul event at Four Rivers Cultural Center attracted more than 200 people Friday, Sept. 24. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL).

Artists from across the Treasure Valley showcased their work at the Art & Soul event. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL).

Many of the works at the Art & Soul event reflected the personal touch and sentiments of each artist. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL).

