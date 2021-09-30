MALHEUR COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

PHOTOS: The Antelopes dominated the field for their third game in a row where the other team scored zero points. Homecoming Queen Elizabeth Nielson and King Trevor Bertalotto were crowned at halftime.

The Antelopes defeated Imbler 50-0 in their homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 24. (The Enterprise/Austin Johnson)

ADRIAN – The Adrian football machine just keeps rolling.

Friday night, it was Imbler that faced the Antelope's powerful offense and watched the home team post a 50-0 victory. The win improves the Antelopes record to 4-0.

The Antelopes next host Powder Valley Friday at 7 p.m.

Elizabeth Nielson and Trevor Bertalotto were crowned Homecoming Queen and King.

