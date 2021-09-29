NYSSA NEWS

Las Esmeraldas, a new restaurant, opens this Friday, Oct. 1, and Munoz Building Supply replaces Stunz Lumber.

The staff of Las Esmeraldas gather to celebrate their opening: Tiffany Kinnard, Mariah Delafuente, Gizelle Cabanilla, Jorge Barrientos, Marco Barrientos, Maria Good. Not pictured: Esmeralda Barrientos. (Submitted photo/Susan Barton)

NYSSA – Everything old is new again is the theme of this article as new businesses open in buildings with a long history in town.

• This Friday, Oct. 1, a new restaurant in town, La Esmeraldas, will hold its grand opening from 5 to 8 p.m. The restaurant is located at the old Twilight Café building, 212 Main St.

The owners of the restaurant are Jorge and Esmeralda Barrientos. Jorge has 12 years of experience in the restaurant business, including catering.

The menu is a traditional one, with new items being added. Taco Tuesday is a standard, with BBQ ribs one of their specialties. Dine in, takeout and catering are offered.

Jorge and Esmeralda describe themselves as hard-working, community-minded businesses owners, supporting the community that supports them.

The grand opening will feature live music, and two specials: pork carnitas and a Tio Pe Platter which includes chicken, shrimp and carne asada.

“We hope the community likes what we have brought to Nyssa,” Jorge said.

• Munoz Building Supply is a new name in a familiar location at the corner of Adrian Boulevard and 7th Street. Stunz Lumber was founded in 1938 by Emil Stunz and the building supply store has been a Nyssa fixture at the same location since.

Soon new signs will reflect the new owner, Juan Munoz. Juan dreamed of owning his own business and after farming and working in construction, the opportunity arose for him to purchase Stunz Lumber – and, as he said, “Here I am.”

Juan says there will be the same friendly service with some new changes coming. He and the staff are here to assist with new construction, home remodels and home repair. Coming soon will be a computerized paint mixing program to not only mix the paint but remember the colors for the future.

Juan is also working on a customer appreciation event to thank the community for their support. Se habla espanol for Spanish-speaking customers! Ron and Marilyn are on staff helping with the transition. Marilyn is a wealth of information about the history of Stunz Lumber, having worked for the company since 1969.

• In the “coming soon” department of old & new, construction of the Dollar General store is progressing and the Medi Gap move to the old Umpqua Bank building will occur once the interior remodel work is complete.

• “Drive Away Hunger” is currently underway at Les Schwab. The event is a monthlong food drive with non-perishable items collected going to the Nyssa Community Food Pantry. Bring your donations to Nyssa Les Schwab now through October 31.

• And here’s an update on the PTO Carnival coming up Thursday, Sept. 30: the event hours have been changed to 5-7:30 p.m. It will be held outside at Nyssa Elementary School.

To have your Nyssa news in this column, contact Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected].

