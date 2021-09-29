MALHEUR COUNTY OBITUARY

Truman Neal Barlow of Vale, born on October 17, 1948, peacefully passed away September 15, 2021 at home.

After graduating from Vale High School in 1966, he served in the Oregon National Guard. Neal farmed with his father, Truman, and always took pride in the crops that he grew. While he was not tending to the farm, he loved fishing and hosting his friends from the Willamette Valley when they traveled over to bird hunt. Neal always had time to help a neighbor and was a very good “shade-tree mechanic.”

Neal married Cheryl in 1973 and they raised two children, Michael and Courtney. When his grandchildren (Bethany, Blake, Mikayla and Georgie) were born, Neal went the extra mile to spend time with them and watch them as they have grown up. He even went so far as to buy a tractor with a buddy seat for them to ride. Neal had a big heart and was always willing to help others.

Neal was preceded in death by his parents Truman and Eleanor as well as several aunts and uncles and a nephew Mikey Morris. He is survived by his daughter Courtney and son-in-law Chris Duckworth, son Michael Barlow, siblings Ella (Buck) Rose, Christie (Rex) Morris, Dale Barlow and Lori (Scott) Scribner, his grandkids, several nieces and nephews and many good friends from a lifetime in Vale.

Services will be held 1pm, Thursday, September 30th at the LDS Church in Vale.

Memorials may be sent to the Vale Food Pantry, 252 B St. W, Vale, OR 97918 or the Malheur Council on Aging and Community Services’ Meals on Wheels Program, 842 SE 1st Ave, Ontario, OR 97914.