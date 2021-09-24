MALHEUR COUNTY EVENTS

Local artists will showcase their work that runs the gamut from paintings, stonework and tie dye tapestries. The event on Friday evening is free.

Four Rivers Cultural Center will host 20 artists Friday for its Art & Soul event.

ONTARIO – The art community will be out in force Friday night at Four Rivers Cultural Center during the Art & Soul event.

The event kicks off at 6 p.m. and runs to 9 p.m. and will feature 20 artists with everything from paintings, stonework to tie dye tapestries, said Allison Simon, the center’s programing and outreach coordinator.

“It is a big deal for us because we are huge on supporting the arts. We believe in the transformational power of the arts for creating experiences for people,” said Simon.

The free event will be held in Hikaru Mizu Japanese Garden.

“All of the artwork is for purchase. I think this is cool because you don’t always get the opportunity in Ontario to see that much art on display for free,” said Simon.

Simon said there will be food and drink vendors – Matsy’s Catering, Second & Vine and Berts Growlers Garage - and a live band.

“You get to come and listen to music and mill around in this beautiful garden and be exposed to pottery, skull art and canvas art,” said Simon.

Matt Stringer, executive director of Four Rivers Cultural Center, said the event is good for local artists and the community.

“It really is just scheduled to give people an opportunity to do something pleasant in our beautiful garden and share this time with friends,” said Stringer.

