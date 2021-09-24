MALHUER COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Ontario scored first but the Bulldogs took control early and never let go in the prep football game last Friday.

Ontario's Matteo Walker (7) runs the ball as Nyssa's Orin Stipe (2) races toward the tackle during first-half action of their game Friday night. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL).

NYSSA – Landon McDowell scored three touchdowns and piled up 96 yards rushing to lead Nyssa/Harper Charter past Ontario 38-6 Friday night in prep football action.

Ontario quarterback Ruben Hernandez finished the night with 138 yards passing – including a touchdown strike – but after a fast start, the Tiger offense stalled.

Nyssa/Harper, meanwhile, took control of the game in the second quarter and never let go.

“We are pretty dynamic when we put it all together,” said Nyssa/Harper coach Lance Lovitt.

Hernandez hooked up with Marcos Martinez for a 34-yard scoring strike early in the first frame to put the visitors out in front 6-0.

That was the last time Ontario held a lead.

A 26-yard touchdown run by McDowell late in the first quarter and a second, 3-yard scoring jaunt by the senior midway through the second quarter pushed Nyssa/Harper Charter ahead 16-6.

McDowell’s 11-yard touchdown run at the 8:16 mark of the third quarter capped a long drive by the Bulldogs and put the home team ahead 24-6.

Santiago Miranda’s 1-yard dive late in the third quarter gave the Bulldogs a 30-6 advantage and Ryan Talbot finished off the scoring for the Bulldogs with his 6-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

“We have to respond when we get behind quickly,” said Ontario coach Greg Simmons.

Lovitt said Nyssa/Harper took advantage of careful preparation to help clinch the victory.

“Our theme was we have to take care of us. If we take care of us, no one can stop us,” said Lovitt.

The Nyssa/Harper run game proved decisive, said Lovitt.

“Our big focus was to keep the sticks moving,” said Lovitt.

The Bulldogs finished the night with 271 yards rushing.

Nyssa/Harper (1-2) will face Baker at Baker Friday at 7 p.m.

Ontario will host Burns Friday at 7 p.m.

EXCELLENCE IN JOURNALISM - Available for $5 a month. Subscribe to the digital service of the Enterprise and get the very best in local journalism. We report with care, attention to accuracy, and an unwavering devotion to fairness. Get the kind of news you’ve been looking for - day in and day out from the Enterprise.