Football is back in Nyssa, and Ontario students displayed exemplary sportsmanship, acknowledging a Nyssa player who was injured late in the game. Other upcoming events include a prayer night and the annual PTO Carnival.

Nyssa. (The Enterprise/file)

NYSSA – What a lovely evening it was, looking out over Nyssa Junior High, watching a beautiful sunset, the colors filling the sky and reflecting off a nearby corn field as the flag gently rustled in the breeze and in the distance a line of trucks waited to unload their product.

Being part of the community gathering last Friday night was a reminder of so many blessings.

Football is back! For this fan of the game, it has been a long wait. But it was more than football. It was being part of a community, looking at part of the Nyssa School District campus, watching farm trucks and being thankful for food that kept running through my mind as I watched and cheered for the boys in blue.

So I give thanks for all who are educating our children and taking care of the investment of the district buildings and grounds, for the farmers and those who drive trucks full of delicious produce (and to ranchers, because I love a good piece of prime rib).

To community members, those who serve on boards and committees and keep our little town alive with your hours volunteering, thank you!

After the game, as the teams lined up to congratulate each other, it was great to see many Ontario players walk over to the bench where a Nyssa player, injured late in the game, sat alone. Fist bumps, a pat on the shoulder and a word of encouragement were given to the injured Bulldog. Now that’s sportsmanship!

Then the spectators were treated to the Nyssa team singing the fight song, accompanied by the Nyssa High School band. It was a memorable evening!

• This Saturday, Sept. 25, Thunderegg Park in Nyssa will be the site of a prayer gathering at 9 a.m. This will be a community event offering prayer for our businesses, schools, first responders, health care workers, churches, and those that are sick. All are invited. Faith and prayer are what our community needs and joining together can be powerful and effective.

• The annual PTO Carnival is coming to Nyssa Elementary School from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, on the elementary school campus. In addition to more than 18 games, two bounce houses and an obstacle course, there will be a raffle and silent auction. The Culinary Arts class will provide a taco dinner.

If you would like to donate an item to the silent auction, contact the PTO via e-mail at [email protected].

Save $5 by pre-ordering a game wristband for $10; the bands will be $15 the day of the carnival. When you spend $10 or more on pre-order tickets or wristbands, the PTO will thank you with a free raffle ticket.

To have your Nyssa news in this column, contact Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected].

