MALHEUR COUNTY GOVERNMENT

The first day for candidates to file for election was Sept. 9. The last day to file is March 8, 2022, for the primary election on May 17.

A host of local lawmakers will be on the May, 2020 ballot. (The Enterprise/Les Zaitz).

VALE – If you want a chance to help run local government, the 2022 election is your chance.

A host of positions could potentially be in contention as a group of local incumbents announced they plan to run for reelection.

Malheur County Commissioner Don Hodge said he will run again for his fourth, and final, term while County Clerk Gayle Trotter and County Treasurer Jennifer Forsyth said they will also run again.

Dan Joyce, Malheur County judge, said he plans to run for a final term in office.

Dave Goldthorpe, Malheur County district attorney, and Malheur Circuit Court Judge Erin Landis also verified they will seek another term.

Hodge said he wants to be reelected because there are several issues he wants to resolve.

“I want to make sure the rail center is completed. I want to see more jobs and real estate developments. We are an agriculture community but I think we could be more,” said Hodge.

Hodge said if he is reelected he will have served 16 years as a commissioner.

Joyce served as county commissioner before he was elected to be judge in 2004.

Goldthorpe was appointed to his position in 2016 and was elected to the position in 2018.

The state representative for Malheur County, a post currently held by Republican Mark Owens of Crane, also is up for election.

