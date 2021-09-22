EMPLOYMENT

Positions include Maintenance Support, District Nurse, Administrative Assistant

Grounds and Maintenance Support Staff

Vale School District #84 is inviting qualified individuals to apply for a full-time, 12 month grounds and maintenance support staff position. The Grounds and Maintenance Job Description can be viewed at https://www.valesd.org/employment-advertisements. This position offers benefits and is PERS eligible.

A Classified Application may be obtained by clicking on the Classified Application link above. Application materials must be submitted to the District Office at 403 E Street West, Vale, Oregon or via email to [email protected] Compensation is based on negotiated agreement.

Application deadline: Open until filled.

Vale School District #84 is an equal opportunity employer.

_________________________________________________________________________________________

District Nurse

Vale School District #84 is inviting qualified individuals to apply for a District Nurse position to provide nursing support during the 2021-2022 school year. The District Nurse Job Description can be viewed at https://www.valesd.org/employment-advertisements. The contract may be extended beyond the 2021-2022 school year, if necessary. This position offers benefits and is PERS eligible.

Interested applicants should submit a letter of interest, resume, two letters of recommendation, transcripts, and a copy of their current, valid license to practice as a Registered Nurse in Oregon. Application materials must be submitted to the District Office at 403 E Street West, Vale, Oregon or via email to [email protected] Compensation is based on experience and qualifications.

Application deadline: Open until filled.

Vale School District #84 is an equal opportunity employer.

_________________________________________________________________________________________

Administrative Assistant

EP Minerals/US SIlica is currently looking for an Administrative Assistant at the Vale, Oregon site. The hours will be Mon-Fri 8am-4pm. The responsibilities include but are not limited to:

· Greet and sign in any visitors, truck drivers, and/or contractors to the plant professionally.

· Provide site specific training and PPE equipment.

· Maintain an organized and tidy desk and reception area.

· Answer the phone and direct calls to appropriate extension professionally and respectfully.

· Manage office supplies and prepare outbound shipments.

· Perform additional clerical duties such as filing, copying, faxing, scanning, & emailing as required

· Assist Site Manager and HR Manager as needed.

Other requirements:

· High school diploma, GED; or one to three years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

· Good computer skills - Experience with Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint preferred

· Good organizational skills

· Work with a high degree of independence and urgency

· Communicate clearly and effectively (written and verbal)

· Work in a fast-paced environment (multi-tasking skills a must).

· Good attention to quality and detail

· Manage time efficiently and effectively drive results

· Work cooperatively within a team environment.

Successful candidates must pass a post offer background check, physical and drug screen. If interested, please apply on-line at www.ussilica.com.