Grounds and Maintenance Support Staff
Vale School District #84 is inviting qualified individuals to apply for a full-time, 12 month grounds and maintenance support staff position. The Grounds and Maintenance Job Description can be viewed at https://www.valesd.org/employment-advertisements. This position offers benefits and is PERS eligible.
A Classified Application may be obtained by clicking on the Classified Application link above. Application materials must be submitted to the District Office at 403 E Street West, Vale, Oregon or via email to [email protected] Compensation is based on negotiated agreement.
Application deadline: Open until filled.
Vale School District #84 is an equal opportunity employer.
_________________________________________________________________________________________
District Nurse
Vale School District #84 is inviting qualified individuals to apply for a District Nurse position to provide nursing support during the 2021-2022 school year. The District Nurse Job Description can be viewed at https://www.valesd.org/employment-advertisements. The contract may be extended beyond the 2021-2022 school year, if necessary. This position offers benefits and is PERS eligible.
Interested applicants should submit a letter of interest, resume, two letters of recommendation, transcripts, and a copy of their current, valid license to practice as a Registered Nurse in Oregon. Application materials must be submitted to the District Office at 403 E Street West, Vale, Oregon or via email to [email protected] Compensation is based on experience and qualifications.
Application deadline: Open until filled.
Vale School District #84 is an equal opportunity employer.
_________________________________________________________________________________________
Administrative Assistant
EP Minerals/US SIlica is currently looking for an Administrative Assistant at the Vale, Oregon site. The hours will be Mon-Fri 8am-4pm. The responsibilities include but are not limited to:
· Greet and sign in any visitors, truck drivers, and/or contractors to the plant professionally.
· Provide site specific training and PPE equipment.
· Maintain an organized and tidy desk and reception area.
· Answer the phone and direct calls to appropriate extension professionally and respectfully.
· Manage office supplies and prepare outbound shipments.
· Perform additional clerical duties such as filing, copying, faxing, scanning, & emailing as required
· Assist Site Manager and HR Manager as needed.
Other requirements:
· High school diploma, GED; or one to three years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.
· Good computer skills - Experience with Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint preferred
· Good organizational skills
· Work with a high degree of independence and urgency
· Communicate clearly and effectively (written and verbal)
· Work in a fast-paced environment (multi-tasking skills a must).
· Good attention to quality and detail
· Manage time efficiently and effectively drive results
· Work cooperatively within a team environment.
Successful candidates must pass a post offer background check, physical and drug screen. If interested, please apply on-line at www.ussilica.com.